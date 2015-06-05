Conoco stops its shale gas exploration in Poland

WARSAW, June 5 ConocoPhillips, the U.S.
energy company, is withdrawing from shale gas exploration in
Poland as it has not encountered commercial volumes of the gas,
the company said on Friday.
ConocoPhillips said its subsidiary Lane Energy Poland has
invested around $220 million in Poland since 2009. It drilled
seven wells over its three Western Baltic concessions.
"Unfortunately, commercial volumes of natural gas were not
encountered," Tim Wallace, ConocoPhillips country manager in
Poland, was quoted as saing in a statement.
ConocoPhillips was the last major oil company looking for
shale gas in Poland, after Chevron withdrawal at the start of
this year.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by William Hardy)