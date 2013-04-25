ConocoPhillips first-quarter profit, output lower

April 25 ConocoPhillips reported lower quarterly earnings on Thursday as oil and natural gas production edged down along with crude prices.

Conoco had a first-quarter profit of $2.1 billion, or $1.73 per share, down from $2.9 billion, or $2.27 per share, a year earlier.

Oil and gas output from continuing operations was 1.56 million barrels oil equivalent (boe) per day, down slightly from 1.58 million boe per day a year earlier.