ConocoPhillips to plug and abandon Angola well, sees charge

Nov 4 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil and gas company, said on Tuesday it plans to plug and abandon the Kamoxi-1 well offshore Angola after disappointing results.

Conoco, based in Houston, plans to take an after-tax charge of $140 million in the fourth quarter as a dry hole expense.

"Although the Kamoxi well results were disappointing, we continue to see potential for this subsalt Angola play," Larry Archibald, Conoco's senior vice president for exploration, said in a statement.

Conoco, which so far this year has pumped more than a third of its oil production from U.S. onshore wells, plans to drill a second wildcat well on an adjacent block in the Kwanza Basin. Wildcat wells are drilled in areas that are largely unexplored.

Shares of Conoco fell $1.88, or 2.7 percent, to $68.68 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading. That compares with nearly 3 percent drop in the SIG Exploration and Production index.

(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston Editing by W Simon)