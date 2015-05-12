ConocoPhillips shareholders approve proxy access proposal

HOUSTON May 12 ConocoPhillips'
shareholders on Tuesday voted for a non-binding proposal
allowing minority shareholders to nominate directors to its
board.
Preliminary totals showed 53 percent of ConocoPhillips'
shareholders voted in favor of the proposal that allows
investors with 3 percent ownership of the company proxy access.
"The view on proxy access was very mixed amongst our
shareholders," Ryan Lance, the company's chief executive
officer, said at a news conference after the company's annual
meeting. "We'll take it under advisement now."
Houston-based ConocoPhillips had recommended a vote against
the proposal.
(Reporting by Anna Driver)