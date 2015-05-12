UPDATE 2-Conoco shareholders approve proxy access proposal

(Adds comment from NY Comptroller, share price)
HOUSTON May 12 ConocoPhillips'
shareholders on Tuesday voted for a non-binding resolution
allowing minority shareholders to nominate directors to its
board.
A preliminary tally showed 53 percent of the largest
independent oil and gas company's shareholders supported the
proposal allowing investors who own 3 percent of ConocoPhillips'
shares for three consecutive years the ability to nominate
directors.
"The view on proxy access was very mixed amongst our
shareholders," Ryan Lance, the company's chief executive
officer, said at a news conference after the company's annual
meeting. "We'll take it under advisement now."
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer put forth the
proposal which is intended to give minority shareholders a voice
in the boardroom. The proposal is not related to governance
issues, said Stringer's representative at the meeting.
"Today's victory is another clear demonstration that
shareowners want accountability in the boardrooms of corporate
America," said Stringer. "Conoco's board should be responsive
and swiftly implement proxy access."
Proxy access resolutions have received preliminary approvals
at other oil and gas companies this year, including Occidental
Petroleum Corp and Marathon Oil Corp.
Houston-based ConocoPhillips had recommended a vote against
the proposal, saying the board carefully considered the proposal
but that it is not in the best interest of stockholders and
unnecessary.
"While such access might be appropriate at a company with
demonstrated governance concerns, no such concerns with
ConocoPhillips have been identified by the proponent," said the
company's proxy materials.
Other shareholder resolutions including one to increase
disclosures on ConocoPhillips' lobbying expenditures were
soundly defeated.
Shares of ConocoPhillips rose 6 cents, or less than 1
percent, to $65.34 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange Trading.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)