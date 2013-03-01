Alaska villagers sue to void key permit for Conoco field

| ANCHORAGE, Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska Feb 28 Residents of an
Inupiat Eskimo village on Alaska's North Slope have sued the
U.S. government in an effort to overturn a crucial permit
allowing a ConocoPhillips oilfield near their homes.
The lawsuit, filed late on Wednesday in U.S. District Court
in Anchorage, challenges a wetlands-fill permit issued in 2011
that allows ConocoPhillips to build a road, bridge and
above-ground pipeline connecting its CD-5 prospect to existing
oilfield facilities.
The plaintiffs are seven residents of Nuiqsut, a village of
428 people located 9 miles southeast of the CD-5 prospect.
"This project will add a bridge, road and traffic to one of
our most important fishing and hunting areas," Sam Kunaknana,
one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement on Thursday.
The CD-5 field, which ConocoPhillips hopes to bring into
production in late 2015, would provide the first commercially
produced oil ever from the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, a
huge federal land unit on the western North Slope.
It would also be the North Slope's western-most producing
field and, its supporters hope, a gateway to small satellite
fields in the reserve that would feed into the Conoco-operated
Alpine field, a major oil producer located on state land.
ConocoPhillips temporarily shelved the CD-5 project after
the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2010 denied its application
for a permit allowing the bridge, road and suspended pipeline.
The Corps had ruled, based on opinions from the U.S. Fish and
Wildlife Service and Environmental Protection Agency, that the
field could be developed with an underground pipeline instead.
ConocoPhillips has long argued that the bridge, roads and
above-ground pipeline are necessary to build CD-5 and ship out
its oil. Development of other oilfields farther west is feasible
only if all that is built, Conoco and Alaskan leaders argue.
The Corps in December 2011 reversed its permit denial, after
ConocoPhillips appealed and the Fish and Wildlife Service
relented on its opposition. The Corps cited design changes and
reconsideration of maintenance challenges for a buried pipeline.
ConocoPhillips in October formally sanctioned CD-5 development,
and construction was expected to start in the winter of 2014.
But the Nuiqsut villagers argue that the Corps should have
stuck with its original decision.
"Things haven't changed since the first finding by the Corps
that building the bridge was not the least environmentally
practicable alternative," said the villagers' attorney, Brian
Litmans of environmental law firm Trustees for Alaska. Allowing
a riskier alternative violated the Clean Water Act, he added.
The planned multi-segment bridge threatens villagers' fish
supplies, among other resources, while any spill from the
pipeline would be "catastrophic," tainting an entire river delta
considered a highly important Arctic habitat, the lawsuit says.
A spokesman for the Corps' Alaska District said the agency
could not yet comment on the lawsuit's specific allegations.
"We have just received a copy of the complaint filed and
have not had a chance to review it in its entirety. However, the
Corps went through a very rigorous review of the project and is
confident in the record of decision," spokesman Curt Biberdorf
said in an email on Thursday.
ConocoPhillips had no comment on the lawsuit, a spokeswoman
said.
Another lawsuit challenging the CD-5 permit is pending. The
Center for Biological Diversity on Thursday sent notice to the
Corps of its plans to sue over alleged violations of the
Endangered Species Act.