ConocoPhillips, Alaska to form JV for LNG marketing

Sept 22 ConocoPhillips' Alaskan unit and the State of Alaska have entered into a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture to market liquefied natural gas from Alaska to global markets.

Alaska's Gasline Development Corp (AGDC) said on Thursday the joint venture would also focus on buying North Slope gas and pursue support of other major North Slope producers in the formation. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)