ConocoPhillips plans to auction 24 pct stake in Clair oilfield -FT

Sept 15 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S.
independent oil and gas company, is preparing to auction its 24
percent stake in the Clair oilfield in the United Kingdom, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
The Houston-based company has hired banks to sell its stake
in the Clair oilfield in a deal that could fetch between $2
billion and $3 billion, according to the FT report, which cites
people familiar with the matter.
Clair oilfield, which was discovered in 1977 and extends
over 220 square kilometers (135 square miles), is located in
Scottish territorial waters west of the Shetland islands.
The oilfield has an estimated 8 billion barrels of oil,
making it the largest hydrocarbon resource in Europe, according
to oil major BP Plc's website.
BP, ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp and Royal Dutch
Shell Plc were developing a second phase of the
oilfield, known as Clair Ridge, at a cost of 4.5 billion
pounds, with production estimated to start in 2016/2017.
