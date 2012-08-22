版本:
ConocoPhillips to sell interest in Russian JV

Aug 22 ConocoPhillips said it will sell its indirect 30 percent interest in a joint venture in Russia and certain related assets to Russian oil company LUKOIL .

ConocoPhillips had entered into an agreement with LUKOIL in 2004 to create the NaryanMarNefteGaz joint venture to develop oil and natural gas resources in the northern part of Russia's Timan-Pechora province.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ConocoPhillips said it expects to recognize an after-tax financial gain of about $400 million for the sale.

