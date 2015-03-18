版本:
Conoco says cutting 7 percent of its Canadian workforce

HOUSTON, March 18 Oil company ConocoPhillips told Reuters on Wednesday it plans to cut about 7 percent of its workerforce in Canada, citing a challenging economic environment.

Employees were notified of the cuts on Wednesday, said a spokeswoman for the business unit.

