UPDATE 1-Conoco to cut 7 percent of Canadian workforce

CALGARY, Alberta, March 18 Oil company
ConocoPhillips plans to cut about 7 percent of its
workforce in Canada, or about 200 employees, as tumbling oil
prices have made its operations in the country less profitable.
The company, which operates conventional and oil sands
operations in Canada, told Reuters on Wednesday the cuts came as
oil prices continue to weaken after falling more than 60 percent
since June.
"The challenging economic environment has required us to
make some difficult decisions," Andrea Urbanek, a spokeswoman
for the company, said in an email.
ConocoPhillips shares were up 4 cents in midday trading on
the New York Stock Exchange at $62.05.
The layoffs follow one from Talisman Energy Inc on
Wednesday; the company will cut 15 percent of its staff due to
low prices ahead of its acquisition by Spain's Repsol SA
.
Other Canadian producers that have already announced job
cuts include CNOOC-owned Nexen Energy, Suncor Energy
Inc and Royal Dutch Shell.
