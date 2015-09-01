ConocoPhillips laying off 500 employees and contractors in Canada

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says Sarah Smith to become global head of compliance
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 1 Oil major ConocoPhillips is laying off 400 employees and 100 contractors in Canada, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, with the majority of cuts coming in the Calgary office.
ConocoPhillips spokesman Rob Evans said the 400 employees were about 15 percent of the company's workforce in Canada and the cuts will take effect in mid-October.
Conoco is reducing its global workforce by 10 percent on average as low oil prices bite. (Reporting by Nia Williams)
