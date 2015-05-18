ConocoPhillips says to maintain capex for next 3 years

KUALA LUMPUR May 18 ConocoPhillips
expects to maintain capital expenditure for the next three
years, after reducing it earlier this year due to the oil price
drop, Chief Executive Ryan Lance told Reuters on Monday.
The largest independent U.S. energy company, which cut its
2015 capital budget by $2 billion to $11.5 billion in January,
"should hold (investment) flat for three years", despite a
slight recovery in oil prices, Lance said on the sidelines at
the Asia Oil and Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur.
Crude prices have almost halved from $115 a barrel
in June 2014 as global supplies grew and demand was dented by
slowing economies in places like China.
ConocoPhillips, like other exploration and production
companies, has slashed capital spending in response to
persistently lower oil prices, and is further reducing its rig
count for fields in the lower 48 U.S. states.
Production is expected to fall in the third and fourth
quarters in the company's shale fields, including the Permian in
West Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota. But its total output
was still expected to rise 2 percent to 3 percent for the year.
The company, which is focusing on the Eagle Ford shale in
Texas and North Dakota's Bakken shale, has said it would also
spend less on major projects, many of which are nearing
completion.
ConocoPhillips is also preparing to sell noncore oil and gas
producing acreage in the United States, in the latest sign that
oil majors are becoming more accepting of lower oil prices.
