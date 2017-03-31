Cenovus C$3 billion offering has been fully subscribed - sources

TORONTO, March 31 Cenovus Energy Inc's
C$3 billion ($2.25 billion) equity offering to partly fund its
planned C$17.7 billion acquisition of some of ConocoPhillips
Co's Canadian assets has been fully subscribed, sources
familiar with the situation said on Friday.
The sale of 187.5 million common shares at C$16 per share
was fully allocated on Wednesday evening, soon after the deal
was announced, the people said. The people declined to be named
because the matter was not public.
The equity sale is expected to close next week.
Royal Bank of Canada and JPMorgan Chase & Co
, which are leading the share sale, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment outside office hours on Friday.
A Cenovus spokesman declined to comment.
Cenovus shares tumbled to their biggest one-day percentage
drop in history on Thursday as investors wondered if the company
had made the right move in reaching the cash and stock deal to
buy ConocoPhillips' oil sands and natural gas assets. The stock
was unchanged on Friday.
($1 = 1.3320 Canadian dollars)
