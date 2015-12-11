ConocoPhillips, Chevron seek to sell stakes in Indonesia oil and gas block -energy ministry official

JAKARTA Dec 11 Indonesia has received written
requests from U.S.-listed energy giants ConocoPhillips
and Chevron Corp to sell their interests in the South
Natuna Sea Block B oil and gas block, an energy ministry
official said on Friday.
Several companies had expressed an interest in the stakes,
Upstream Oil and Gas Director Djoko Siswanto also told
reporters, without providing further details.
ConocoPhillips currently holds a 40 percent operating
interest in the South Natuna Sea Block B production sharing
contract, while Chevron holds a 25 percent interest and Inpex
holds 35 percent.
According to Chevron's website, five fields in South Natuna
Sea Block B produce natural gas, and two fields produce crude
oil. Net daily production during 2014 averaged 6,000 barrels of
liquids and 86 million cubic feet of natural gas.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)