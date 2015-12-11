UPDATE 1-ConocoPhillips, Chevron seek to sell stakes in Indonesia oil and gas block

(Adds comment, data from ConocoPhillips' Indonesian unit)
JAKARTA Dec 11 U.S.-listed energy giants
ConocoPhillips and Chevron Corp plan to sell
their interests in a key oil and gas block in Indonesia and the
government has received written requests for the same, an energy
ministry official said.
Several companies have expressed interest in buying the
stakes in the South Natuna Sea Block B, Upstream Oil and Gas
Director Djoko Siswanto said on Friday, without giving details.
ConocoPhillips currently holds a 40 percent operating
interest in the production sharing contract (PSC) for the block,
while Chevron holds 25 percent and Japanese oil and gas producer
Inpex Corp has 35 percent. The PSC is due to expire in 2028.
A spokeswoman for ConocoPhillips' Indonesian unit told
Reuters the company was making an effort to sell its interest in
the block.
"The process is ongoing," ConocoPhillips' Indonesia
Corporate and External Communications Manager Diarmila Sutedja
said in an emailed statement.
Sutedja said the government has approved a request by the
company to open its data room for sharing exploration and
reserves data on the block with interested parties. Under
Indonesian law, all information on oil and gas is owned by the
state.
"We have had a presence in Indonesia for more than 45 years
and it is a meaningful part of our portfolio."
According to the statement, South Natuna Sea Block B has
three producing oilfields, as well as 16 natural gas fields in
various phases of development. Among these, eight gas fields are
curently in production, five of which have associated
recoverable oil or condensate volumes.
Natural gas from the block is sold to Singapore and Malaysia
through two long-term contracts, while LPG is sold to Indonesia
through a contract with its state energy company, Pertamina
.
Average daily production in 2014 included 5,000 barrels of
crude and 117 million cubic feet of gas, according to the
statement.
A spokesman for Chevron did not immediately respond to
requests for comment on the matter.
