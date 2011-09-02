UPDATE 2-China orders ConocoPhillips to halt output at Bohai

* China orders ConocoPhillips to halt production
BEIJING, Sept 2 China's State Oceanic
Administration (SOA) has ordered a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips
(COP.N) to halt all operations at an oilfield in northern
China's Bohai Bay because it has failed to seal a leak that has
lasted more than two months.
ConocoPhillips had been ordered to stop injection, drilling
and production of oil and gas at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield, the
country's largest offshore field, the government said in a
statement posted on its website (www.soa.gov.cn).
"If the current situation continues, there could be risks
of more damage to the seabed and of new oil spills," the
government said, adding that oil continues to drift across the
surface of the water, and oil mud on the seabed has not yet
been cleaned up.
In a statement on Friday, ConocoPhillips said about 700
barrels of oil and 2,500 barrels of drilling mud have been
leaked into the bay since June.
The leak has polluted 5,500 square kilometers of water and
has been described by the government as "the most serious
marine ecological incident in China."
ConocoPhillips has been asked to draw up a new
environmental impact assessment report for the oilfield and
will only be allowed to resume operations once the report has
been approved by government.
Houston-based ConocoPhillips said it will comply with the
order to suspend production and will work with China National
Offshore Oil Corp (0883.HK), which owns part of the field, to
develop an environmental assessment plan.
The company said it is working to lower the pressure at the
field.
In a sign of the situation's gravity, the Chinese
government blasted ConocoPhillips as an irresponsible operator
of the well.
"Because ConocoPhillips has not fulfilled its
responsibility as a reasonable and prudent operator, the oil
spill at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield is designated as an accident
caused by negligence," the government's statement said.
The SOA again stressed that it would represent China in
efforts to seek compensation from ConocoPhillips for the
ecological damage caused by the spill.
ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday that it had sealed off all
the leaks before an Aug. 31 deadline. [ID:nL4E7JV0FM]
The Penglai 19-3 oilfield has seven production platforms,
with total output of 8.4 million tonnes per year (168,000 bpd),
about 20 percent of total crude oil production in Bohai Bay.
ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and
acts as the operator, while CNOOC, China's top offshore oil and
gas producer, has a 51 percent stake.
