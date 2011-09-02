UPDATE 2-China orders ConocoPhillips to halt output at Bohai

* China orders ConocoPhillips to halt production

BEIJING, Sept 2 China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) has ordered a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips (COP.N) to halt all operations at an oilfield in northern China's Bohai Bay because it has failed to seal a leak that has lasted more than two months.

ConocoPhillips had been ordered to stop injection, drilling and production of oil and gas at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield, the country's largest offshore field, the government said in a statement posted on its website (www.soa.gov.cn).

"If the current situation continues, there could be risks of more damage to the seabed and of new oil spills," the government said, adding that oil continues to drift across the surface of the water, and oil mud on the seabed has not yet been cleaned up.

In a statement on Friday, ConocoPhillips said about 700 barrels of oil and 2,500 barrels of drilling mud have been leaked into the bay since June.

The leak has polluted 5,500 square kilometers of water and has been described by the government as "the most serious marine ecological incident in China."

ConocoPhillips has been asked to draw up a new environmental impact assessment report for the oilfield and will only be allowed to resume operations once the report has been approved by government.

Houston-based ConocoPhillips said it will comply with the order to suspend production and will work with China National Offshore Oil Corp (0883.HK), which owns part of the field, to develop an environmental assessment plan.

The company said it is working to lower the pressure at the field.

In a sign of the situation's gravity, the Chinese government blasted ConocoPhillips as an irresponsible operator of the well.

"Because ConocoPhillips has not fulfilled its responsibility as a reasonable and prudent operator, the oil spill at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield is designated as an accident caused by negligence," the government's statement said.

The SOA again stressed that it would represent China in efforts to seek compensation from ConocoPhillips for the ecological damage caused by the spill.

ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday that it had sealed off all the leaks before an Aug. 31 deadline. [ID:nL4E7JV0FM]

The Penglai 19-3 oilfield has seven production platforms, with total output of 8.4 million tonnes per year (168,000 bpd), about 20 percent of total crude oil production in Bohai Bay.

ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and acts as the operator, while CNOOC, China's top offshore oil and gas producer, has a 51 percent stake. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Steve Orlofsky)