Conoco says PDVSA using Citgo sale to hinder arbitration payment -filing

HOUSTON Nov 26 Venezuela's state-run oil
company PDVSA is using the sale of its Citgo Petroleum Corp
refining assets to hinder the ability of ConocoPhillips
to collect an expected arbitration award, the U.S. oil company
said in a Texas court filing.
Evidence indicates PDVSA is liquidating its Citgo interests
"to remove the proceeds from the United States to Venezuela or
elsewhere with the specific intent to hinder, delay or defraud
its creditors," Conoco said on Monday in a petition for court
approval to investigate that claim.
Conoco's oil projects in Venezuela were nationalized by the
government of president Hugo Chavez in 2007. At the end of that
year U.S. firms Exxon Mobil Corp and Conoco introduced
arbitration claims at several international courts.
Conoco said the claim it is investigating does not "seek to
prevent a sale of Citgo or its assets for reasonable value, but
to prevent the parties to the Citgo transaction from structuring
the transaction to allow Citgo and its related companies to
expatriate the proceeds."
PDVSA was not immediately available to comment.
Bankers representing PDVSA have set a date of late December
for prospective buyers to submit revised offers for Citgo
Petroleum Corp despite the country's finance minister ruling out
the U.S. refineries sale, according to sources.
A sale of the U.S. refineries would eliminate the
possibility of them being seized should a court considering such
claims rule against Venezuela.
According to a July 2014 Citgo bond offering, the book value
of Citgo assets was $8.1 billion at the end of 2013, according
to ConocoPhillips' petition, filed on Monday in a Harris County
District Court.
The Exxon case at a World Bank tribunal was decided in
September, ruling a payment of $1.6 billion to Exxon. Experts
calculate Conoco's case is at least three times larger than
Exxon's because of the size and value of the assets.
In a partial ruling last year, the International Center for
Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) said expropriation of
Conoco's assets was unlawful. A final ruling is expected for
2015, according to Venezuelan officials and Conoco.
Conoco introduced a separate arbitration claim this year
against PDVSA at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
(Reporting by Anna Driver and Marianna Parraga in Houston;
Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas; Editing by
Chris Reese)