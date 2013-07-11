版本:
ConocoPhillips raises dividend by 4.5 pct

July 11 Oil and gas company ConocoPhillips raised its dividend by 4.5 percent to 69 cents per share, its first increase in more than two years.

The dividend is payable on Sept. 3 to shareholders at the close of business on July 22, the company said.
