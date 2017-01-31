版本:
2017年 2月 1日

U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips raises quarterly dividend

Jan 31 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, raised its quarterly dividend by 6 percent to 26.5 cents per share.

The Houston, Texas-based company had announced a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share in October. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
