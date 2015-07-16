UPDATE 1-Conoco says cutting deepwater spending, dividend up a penny

(Adds CEO quote, background on rig contract, other spending
cuts)
July 16 ConocoPhillips said on Thursday
it will reduce future spending on deepwater drilling due to low
crude oil prices, and also raise its dividend 1 cent.
Conoco, which has already twice cut capital spending for
2015 in response to crude price declines of more than 50
percent, has long maintained that its payouts to shareholders
are a top priority.
"A compelling dividend is a key aspect of our value
proposition to shareholders," said Ryan Lance, Conoco's chief
executive officer. "While this increase is more modest than in
previous years, we believe it is appropriate given the lower
commodity price environment."
Conoco said it raised its quarterly dividend to 74 cents per
share from 73 cents per share, payable on Sept 1 to shareholders
of record on July 27.
The biggest deepwater spending cuts will come in the Gulf of
Mexico, where the Houston-based company said it will terminate a
three-year contract for an Ensco drill ship that was due
to be delivered late this year.
In a separate announcement, London-based Ensco said Conoco
is obligated to pay early contract termination fees monthly for
two years that equal the vessel's operating day rate of
$550,000.
The companies are discussing details of the contract
termination and Conoco said it expects to take a charge related
to the fees it owes Ensco.
Conoco said it will continue to pursue oil production growth
from U.S. shale formations include the Eagle Ford and Permian
Basin in Texas and Bakken in North Dakota.
(Reporting by Anna Driver, editing by G Crosse and David
Gregorio)