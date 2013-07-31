Oil and gas production at Norway's Ekofisk field resumed -ConocoPhillips

OSLO, July 31 ConocoPhillips said on
Wednesday that oil and gas production on all facilities in the
Greater Ekofisk area in the North Sea offshore Norway had been
normalised and production had resumed on July 23 after
maintenance.
The firm said all planned activities were carried out within
the scheduled time frame, after production of the Eldfisk field
shut down in late May, and the Ekofisk field early June.
ConocoPhillips has a 31.5 percent stake in both Ekofisk and
Eldfisk, while Statoil holds 7.6 percent, Total
39.9 percent, Eni 12.4 percent and
state-owned Petoro 5 percent.