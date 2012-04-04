UPDATE 1-Conoco board approves spin-off of refining unit

April 4 ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday its board of directors approved the spin-off of its refining business, Phillips 66, in a move to boost the value of both companies and attract more investors.

The split, first announced in July 2011, will create the largest U.S. independent refining company and the largest U.S. independent exploration and production company.

The companies will be separated through a tax-free distribution of shares of Phillips 66 to holders of ConocoPhillips common stock after the market close on April 30.

Conoco shareholders will receive one share of Phillips 66 common stock for every two shares of ConocoPhillips common stock held at the close of business on the record date of April 16, 2012.

Phillips 66 will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol, PSX, and both companies will be headquartered in Houston. Prior to the distribution, Phillips 66 shares are expected to trade in a "when-issued" public market under the symbol PSX WI, Conoco said.

Both Conoco and Phillips 66 will hold investor meetings this month.

Conoco shares closed 13 cents lower at $76.18 on the NYSE.