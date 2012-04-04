UPDATE 1-Conoco board approves spin-off of refining unit

April 4 ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday
its board of directors approved the spin-off of its refining
business, Phillips 66, in a move to boost the value of both
companies and attract more investors.
The split, first announced in July 2011, will create the
largest U.S. independent refining company and the largest U.S.
independent exploration and production company.
The companies will be separated through a tax-free
distribution of shares of Phillips 66 to holders of
ConocoPhillips common stock after the market close on April 30.
Conoco shareholders will receive one share of Phillips 66
common stock for every two shares of ConocoPhillips common stock
held at the close of business on the record date of April 16,
2012.
Phillips 66 will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under
the symbol, PSX, and both companies will be headquartered in
Houston. Prior to the distribution, Phillips 66 shares are
expected to trade in a "when-issued" public market under the
symbol PSX WI, Conoco said.
Both Conoco and Phillips 66 will hold investor meetings this
month.
Conoco shares closed 13 cents lower at $76.18 on the NYSE.