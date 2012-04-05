版本:
ConocoPhillips sees Q1 output 1.62 mln barrels/day

April 5 Major oil company ConocoPhillips said it expects to report first-quarter oil and natural gas production of about 1.62 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day.

The company had previously said it expected full-year output between 1.55 million and 1.60 million BOE per day.

