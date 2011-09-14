Conoco CEO says gas drilling is U.S. job creator

* 200,000 jobs created in Barnett, Marcellus shales-Mulva
* Conoco starts a public awareness campaign
Sept 14 Expanded drilling for natural gas in
massive shale formations across the United States is one way to
create sorely needed jobs in this country, the chief executive
of ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday.
"We have a powerful job creation machine available, if we
put it to work," Conoco CEO Jim Mulva said in remarks to the
Detroit Economic club.
For example, exploration and production in formations like
the Barnett Shale in North Texas and the Marcellus Shale in the
Northeastern United States have created more than 200,000 jobs,
the executive said.
President Barack Obama last week unveiled a plan to bring
down the jobless rate with a package of tax cuts to give
incentives for hiring and spending paid for by tax increases on
the wealthy and corporations. [ID:nN1E7871QW]
The country's jobless rate is at a high 9.1 percent.
Conoco and other companies including Exxon Mobil Corp
(XOM.N) have launched public-awareness campaigns that highlight
natural gas as a plentiful, clean-burning domestic source of
energy and employment.
A spokeswoman for Houston-based Conoco declined to comment
on the cost of the campaign.
Critics argue that a technology needed to drill shale
wells, called hydraulic fracturing, can pollute drinking
water.
In recent months Conoco has expanded its search for crude
oil and sold natural gas assets because low prices have left
gas drilling in many basins unprofitable.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)