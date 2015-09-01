Cumulative job cuts at ConocoPhillips to approach 15 pct

HOUSTON, Sept 1 Stung by the worst downturn in oil in six years, crude producer ConocoPhillips said on Tuesday it will trim its current workforce by 10 percent in a second round of layoffs - only months after a first round of cuts reduced staff by 5 percent.

The cumulative impact of the reductions, to be felt most severely in North America, will be around 2,810 jobs, or nearly 15 percent of the 19,100 staff the company, a top U.S. independent, had at the end of last year.

Conoco has 3,753 workers in Houston, its headquarters, where about 500 layoffs are expected. (Reporting By Terry Wade)