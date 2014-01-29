ConocoPhillips unit asks for LNG export permit from Alaska

WASHINGTON Jan 29 A subsidiary of ConocoPhillips has requested authorization to export for a two-year period liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Alaska to countries that do not have free trade agreements with the United States, according to a filing from the U.S. Department of Energy.

ConocoPhillips Alaska Natural Gas Corp said it wants the government to give approval for the equivalent of up to 40 billion cubic feet of natural gas in total.

The LNG would be exported from facilities located in the cook Inlet near Kenai, Alaska, the DOE said in a filing posted on Wednesday in the Federal Register. The request is subject to a public comment period that ends on Feb. 28.