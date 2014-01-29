UPDATE 1-ConocoPhillips unit seeks LNG export permit from Alaska

WASHINGTON Jan 29 A subsidiary of ConocoPhillips has requested an authorization to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Alaska to countries that do not have free trade agreements with the United States, according to a filing from the U.S. Department of Energy.

ConocoPhillips Alaska Natural Gas Corp (CPANCC) said it wants the government to give approval for the equivalent of up to 40 billion cubic feet of natural gas in total over a two-year period.

The LNG would be exported from facilities located in the Cook Inlet near Kenai, Alaska, the DOE said in a filing posted on Wednesday in the Federal Register. The request is subject to a public comment period that ends on Feb. 28.

CPANCC and its predecessors have long exported LNG from the Kenai facility to Japan and other Pacific Rim countries.

The company let its most recent authorization lapse in March 2013 amid perceived uncertainties about whether supplies in the Cook Inlet region were adequate to meet regional needs, the DOE said.

"CPANCC states, however, that the uncertainties have been removed," it added. The company wants rapid consideration of its request so that exports can resume in the second quarter.