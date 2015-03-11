版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 11日 星期三 20:23 BJT

ConocoPhillips calls off $2.1 bln Norwegian North Sea project - report

OSLO, March 11 Oil major ConocoPhillips has decided to cancel its 17 billion crown ($2.1 billion) Tommeliten Alpha gas and condensate development in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, Stavanger Aftenblad reported on Wednesday.

Discovered in 1977 and dormant for decades, the licence decided in 2014 to tie Tommeliten Alpha into the Ekofisk complex, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.

They were expected to submit a development plan in early 2016.

ConocoPhillips was not immediately available to comment.

Shareholders in Tommeliten Alpha include Statoil (42.4 percent), ConocoPhillips (28.3 percent), Total (20.2 percent) and Eni 9.1 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐