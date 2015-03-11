ConocoPhillips calls off $2.1 bln Norwegian North Sea project - report

OSLO, March 11 Oil major ConocoPhillips has decided to cancel its 17 billion crown ($2.1 billion) Tommeliten Alpha gas and condensate development in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, Stavanger Aftenblad reported on Wednesday.

Discovered in 1977 and dormant for decades, the licence decided in 2014 to tie Tommeliten Alpha into the Ekofisk complex, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.

They were expected to submit a development plan in early 2016.

ConocoPhillips was not immediately available to comment.

Shareholders in Tommeliten Alpha include Statoil (42.4 percent), ConocoPhillips (28.3 percent), Total (20.2 percent) and Eni 9.1 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)