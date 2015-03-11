ConocoPhillips calls off $2.1 bln Norwegian North Sea project - report

BRIEF-Hologic announces Q2 revenue $715.4 million
* Hologic announces financial results for second quarter of fiscal 2017
OSLO, March 11 Oil major ConocoPhillips has decided to cancel its 17 billion crown ($2.1 billion) Tommeliten Alpha gas and condensate development in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, Stavanger Aftenblad reported on Wednesday.
Discovered in 1977 and dormant for decades, the licence decided in 2014 to tie Tommeliten Alpha into the Ekofisk complex, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.
They were expected to submit a development plan in early 2016.
ConocoPhillips was not immediately available to comment.
Shareholders in Tommeliten Alpha include Statoil (42.4 percent), ConocoPhillips (28.3 percent), Total (20.2 percent) and Eni 9.1 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Hologic announces financial results for second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00; qtrly revenue $23.7 million versus $25 million last year Source text: [http://bit.ly/2plj0i4]
NEW YORK, May 10 European and emerging markets equities are more attractive than U.S. equities, and volatility in stock markets is "insanely low," influential investor and head of DoubleLine Capital Jeffrey Gundlach told Reuters on Wednesday. Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at DoubleLine, and is known as the "Bond King" on Wall Street, said Europe and emerging markets are "significantly cheaper" on a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-book basis.