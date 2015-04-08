Conoco CEO sees ramping up shale rigs when oil price recovers

HOUSTON, April 8 ConocoPhillips, the
largest independent producer of oil and natural gas, plans to
add drilling rigs in 2017 in key U.S. shale acreage based on its
expectations for a crude price recovery, the company's chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Conoco, which slashed its capital spending plan nearly 30
percent to $11.5 billion this year, told investors it expects to
increase the number of rigs in its Eagle Ford acreage in South
Texas to 12 in 2017 from an average of seven this year.
In North Dakota's Bakken, the rig count will double to 10
over the same period.
The company's rig forecast is a strong sign that producers
firmly believe in the long-term viability of drilling for shale
oil, which has boomed over the last decade but been scaled back
sharply since U.S. oil prices tumbled 50 percent since June to
around $50 a barrel.
"While we've ramped down to adjust to current market
conditions and lower commodity prices, our intention is to ramp
back up with rig count in both those two plays," Conoco CEO Ryan
Lance told a small group of reporters on a conference call.
Those shale projects have higher margins, a shorter cash
cycle and provide higher returns, the executive said.
While a commodity price recovery is likely to be "volatile,"
Lance said the proposed $70 billion deal by Royal Dutch Shell
to acquire BG Group Plc may signal the market
has bottomed out as U.S. supply and demand return to balance.
"As refineries in the U.S. are coming back on, we'll get
some of the inventories in Cushing worked off. We ought to see
some recovery in price as the supply starts to react to the low
price as well," he said.
On the cost side, Lance said Conoco expects to save as much
as $1 billion in operating costs through 2016, a figure that
likely could grow if U.S. onshore drilling costs keep falling.
