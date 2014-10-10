Conoco files for ICC arbitration against Venezuela's PDVSA

CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
HOUSTON Oct 10 ConocoPhillips on Friday said it has filed for arbitration under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce against Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA for compensation related to nationalized oil projects.
The ICC filing is separate from the U.S. oil company's arbitration that is pending before the World Bank's International Center for Settlement for Investment Disputes (ICSID), it said.
On Thursday, ICSID ordered Venezuela to pay Exxon Mobil Corp $1.6 billion for oil assets that were nationalized in 2007. PDVSA said it expect to eventually pay closer to $1 billion.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.