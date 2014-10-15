Venezuela says ready to face "desperate" Conoco case at ICC

MARGARITA, Venezuela Oct 15 Venezuela is ready
to face ConocoPhillips' arbitration at the International
Chamber of Commerce, the new head of Venezuela's state oil
company PDVSA said on Wednesday, calling the move
"desperate."
The U.S. oil company on Friday said it has filed for
arbitration at the ICC against PDVSA for compensation related to
the termination of its partnership contract after the
nationalization of oil projects.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, Corina Pons and Alexandra Ulmer;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)