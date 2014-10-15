UPDATE 1-Venezuela says ready to face 'desperate' Conoco case at ICC

(Adds quotes, background, analyst comment)

By Deisy Buitrago

MARGARITA, Venezuela Oct 15 Venezuela is ready to face what it deems a "desperate" new arbitration filing by ConocoPhillips, the new head of state oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday.

The U.S. oil company on Friday said it has filed for arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce against PDVSA for compensation related to the termination of its partnership contract after the nationalization of oil projects.

Conoco is acting out of resentment, Eulogio Del Pino told an oil conference on Venezuela's Margarita Island.

Separately, Venezuela is also facing over 20 other cases at a World Bank tribunal after a wave of nationalizations under the late President Hugo Chavez's socialist government.

That tribunal on Thursday ordered Venezuela to pay Exxon Mobil Corp about $1.6 billion to compensate for oil nationalization in 2007.

As that is far less than Exxon was seeking and Venezuela says it expects to ultimately only pay around $1 billion, the OPEC country hailed the ruling as a victory for its "sovereignty."

But analysts warn the Conoco award may be a bigger blow to the cash-strapped country.

"The (Exxon) ruling sets an important precedent for the Conoco case on nationalized assets in Venezuela," Barclays wrote in a note to clients. "Considering the size of the assets and Conoco's participation in the projects, Venezuela might have to pay around US$4.0 billion." (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, Corina Pons and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)