UPDATE 1-Venezuela says ready to face 'desperate' Conoco case at ICC

(Adds quotes, background, analyst comment)
By Deisy Buitrago
MARGARITA, Venezuela Oct 15 Venezuela is ready
to face what it deems a "desperate" new arbitration filing by
ConocoPhillips, the new head of state oil company PDVSA
said on Wednesday.
The U.S. oil company on Friday said it has filed for
arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce against
PDVSA for compensation related to the termination of its
partnership contract after the nationalization of oil projects.
Conoco is acting out of resentment, Eulogio Del Pino told an
oil conference on Venezuela's Margarita Island.
Separately, Venezuela is also facing over 20 other cases at
a World Bank tribunal after a wave of nationalizations under the
late President Hugo Chavez's socialist government.
That tribunal on Thursday ordered Venezuela to pay Exxon
Mobil Corp about $1.6 billion to compensate for oil
nationalization in 2007.
As that is far less than Exxon was seeking and Venezuela
says it expects to ultimately only pay around $1 billion, the
OPEC country hailed the ruling as a victory for its
"sovereignty."
But analysts warn the Conoco award may be a bigger blow to
the cash-strapped country.
"The (Exxon) ruling sets an important precedent for the
Conoco case on nationalized assets in Venezuela," Barclays wrote
in a note to clients. "Considering the size of the assets and
Conoco's participation in the projects, Venezuela might have to
pay around US$4.0 billion."
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, Corina Pons and Alexandra Ulmer;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)