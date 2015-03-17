版本:
CORRECTED-ConocoPhillips expects output to rise to 1.7 mmboed in 2017

(Corrects production figure to "1.532 mmboed" from "1.5 mmboed" in paragraph 2)

March 17 Oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips said it expects production to touch 1.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboed) in 2017.

The company, whose forecast excludes output from Libya, produced 1.532 mmboed in 2014. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

