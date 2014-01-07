UPDATE 1-ConocoPhillips cuts output forecast on weather

Jan 7 U.S. oil and gas company ConocoPhillips
said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter oil and gas
production will be lower than expected as severe weather
disrupted its operations in parts of the United States and the
North Sea.
The extreme cold that has blanketed much of the United
States has interrupted truck traffic and stranded some wells in
recent days. Conoco also reduced its output at its huge Ekofisk
field in the North Sea last month due to stormy weather in that
region.
Conoco said its fourth-quarter output from continuing
operations is expected to be 1.475 million barrels oil
equivalent per day (boed), down from its prior forecast for
1.485 to 1.525 million boed.
The Houston-based company said weather disruptions are not
expected to have a long-term effect on output and production
this year is still expected to be about 1.6 million boed.