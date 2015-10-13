版本:
Conoco changes bylaws to allow proxy access -filing

HOUSTON Oct 13 ConocoPhillips, the largest independent oil and gas company, on Tuesday said its board amended its bylaws to allow minority shareholders to nominate directors.

Starting with the company's 2017 annual meeting, a shareholder or a group of shareholders owning 3 percent or more of Conoco's outstanding shares for at least three years can nominate directors, the company said in a filing with regulators. (Reporting by Anna Driver)

