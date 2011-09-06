Conoco may put 2 refineries up for sale-analysts

HOUSTON, Sept 6 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) may put two refineries on the U.S. East Coast up for sale, an analysts said on Tuesday.

"Conoco has indicated its intent to sell its east coast Linden and Trainer refineries," analysts at energy investment bank Simmons & Co said in a note to clients on Wednesday.

The company, which has plans to split off its refining arm, has said on a number of occasions that it may sell less sophisticated refining assets.

A representative was no immediately available to comment.

Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) said on Wednesday it plans to sell its two remaining refineries. [ID:nNL3E7K622] (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)