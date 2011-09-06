UPDATE 1-Conoco may put 2 refineries up for sale-analysts

* Analysts' note says co. may put two refineries on block

* Company says has not made such a statement (Adds company response)

HOUSTON, Sept 6 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) may put two refineries on the U.S. East Coast up for sale, energy investment bank Simmons & Co wrote in note on Tuesday.

"ConocoPhillips has indicated its intent to sell its East Coast Linden and Trainer refineries," the note to clients said.

ConocoPhillips spokesman Aftab Ahmed said the company had not disclosed any such plan. "We've made no statements to that effect," he said. "Not to anybody."

Asked if the company aimed to sell those refineries, Ahmed said, "We have a disposition program, and our whole portfolio is under consideration. We haven't specified anything beyond that."

The company, which plans to make its refining unit a separate company next year, has repeatedly said publicly that it may sell less sophisticated refining assets.

The Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, has a capacity of 238,000 barrels per day (bpd), while the Trainer, Pennsylvania, plant can process up to 185,000 bpd.

Both are in the East Coast region, where refiners have struggled with low margins for at least two years.

Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) said on Tuesday that it planned to sell its two remaining refineries, both in Pennsylvania, after its refining segment posted losses in eight of the last 10 quarters. [ID:nNL3E7K622]

Refiners in other regions fare better, particularly in the Midwest, where refiners have raked in high profits for months as they exploit their close proximity to cheap landlocked crude oil in the United States. (Reporting by Anna Driver and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)