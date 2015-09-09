UPDATE 3-U.S. judge upholds Conoco as sole owner of coker at Sweeny, Texas refinery

(Adds comment from PDVSA source )
HOUSTON, Sept 8 A federal court in New York has
upheld a ruling granting U.S. oil and gas company ConocoPhillips
sole ownership of a unit at the Sweeny, Texas, refinery,
in a long-running dispute over the asset with Venezuela's PDVSA.
In 2014, an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)
arbitration panel awarded ConocoPhillips full ownership of Merey
Sweeny LP, a delayed coking unit at its 247,000-barrel-per-day
(bpd) Sweeny refinery.
PDVSA had asked that the decision be vacated.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, in a decision signed last
week, said PDVSA's request was baseless and confirmed Conoco was
the sole owner of the unit, which processes heavy crude oil.
Conoco and PDVSA formed a joint venture in the late 1990s to
run the refining unit. But they went to arbitration before the
ICC in 2010 after crude supply interruptions that triggered a
contract provision dissolving the pact.
Phillips 66 has owned and operated the delayed coker
and related facilities at the Sweeny refinery since it was spun
off from Conoco in 2012.
PDVSA said it would appeal the decision.
"PDVSA is convinced that the decision is incorrect and that
the acquisition was unlawful," it said in a statement.
A senior company source said the appeal would be made within
30 days, and added there was no immediate financial impact for
PDVSA. "There is no cash-flow involved here," the source said.
ZERO PAYMENT
Under the terms of the contract, Conoco paid nothing for
PDVSA's stake. A breakup clause said Conoco would gain the stake
free of charge if PDVSA's dividends exceeded its capital
contributions. Its dividends were $1.1 billion, while its
capital contribution was about $270 million, the decision said.
Conoco was also obligated to assume PDVSA's debt, which was
about $195 million. On top of PDVSA's loss of the asset,
contracts between the parties could still require PDVSA to
supply crude to the Sweeny unit.
"PDVSA and its affiliates would still be contractually
required to supply ConocoPhillips with Venezuelan crude oil even
if they lost their share of the joint venture," the judge ruled.
Houston-based Conoco is also waiting for a broader
arbitration ruling over its oil assets in Venezuela that were
nationalized by late President Hugo Chavez. That case was filed
in 2007 before a World Bank tribunal.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; additional reporting
by Caracas bureau,; Editing by Christian Plumb, Richard Chang
and Ken Wills)