ConocoPhillips profit down in Q4, sees output ebbing

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 30 ConocoPhillips reported on Wednesday a drop in quarterly profit as oil and gas prices were either flat or lower and its production remained steady compared with a year before, even though it is on the decline.
The third-largest U.S. oil and gas producer said its adjusted fourth-quarter profit was $1.8 billion, or $1.43 per share, compared with $2.1 billion, or $1.55 per share. The figures exclude special items such as discontinued operations, most notably its spun-off refining arm Phillips 66.
Production in the quarter totaled 1.607 million barrels of oil or oil equivalent per day, compared with 1.60 million a year before. The company said first-quarter output would be between 1.58 million and 1.60 million barrels per day, while full-year 2013 production would be 1.475 million to 1.525 million.
March 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BUENOS AIRES, March 28 A unit of General Motors Co has reached a deal with port operator Terminal Puerto Rosario to import cars to Argentina, moving the U.S. automaker a step closer to exporting from its nearby plant, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.