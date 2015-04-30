UPDATE 2-ConocoPhillips 1st-qtr profit falls sharply on oil price decline

(Adds comments from CFO, share price)
By Anna Driver
April 30 ConocoPhillips, the largest
independent U.S. energy company, reported sharply lower
quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by a steep decline in crude
oil prices.
Crude prices in the quarter tumbled by about half from a
peak over $100 a barrel in June as global supplies grew and
demand was dented by slowing economies in places like China. In
recent weeks, crude has rebounded to around $60 a barrel.
ConocoPhillips, like other exploration and production
companies, has slashed capital spending in response to
persistently lower oil prices, and is further reducing its rig
count for fields in the lower 48 U.S. states.
By the end of April, the Houston company's shale rig count
will be down to 15 from 32 at the end of 2014, and will be pared
to 12 rigs in the second half of the year, said Chief Financial
Officer Jeff Sheets.
Production is expected to fall in the third and fourth
quarters in the company's shale fields, including the Permian in
West Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota. But total output was
still expected to rise 2 percent to 3 percent for the year,
Sheets said.
Profit in the first quarter slid to $272 million, or 22
cents per share, from $2.1 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the
same period a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items including a tax benefit,
Houston-based ConocoPhillips had a loss of $222 million, or 18
cents per share, near the loss of 19 cents that analysts
expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ConocoPhillips said the average price per barrel oil
equivalent it received was $36.96, down from $71.21 in the same
period a year earlier.
Oil and gas output from continuing operations excluding
Libya was 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed)
in the quarter, up 80,000 boed from a year ago.
Production was about 1 percent higher than Wall Street
expected, according to analysts at Houston-based investment bank
Tudor Pickering Holt.
Shares of ConocoPhillips fell 0.4 percent to $67.79 in
afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading. So far this year, the
stock is down about 2 percent, compared with a 15 percent gain
in the SIG Exploration and Production Index.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Franklin Paul
and Jeffrey Benkoe)