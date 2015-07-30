Conoco has quarterly loss, lowers capex

July 30 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S.
independent oil and gas company, reported a quarterly loss
compared with a year-ago profit on Thursday as steep declines in
crude oil prices hurt results.
The Houston-based company also said it was lowering its
forecast for 2015 capital expenditures to $11 billion from $11.5
billion.
Conoco's loss in the second quarter was $179 million, or 15
cents per share, compared with a profit of $2.1 billion, or
$1.67 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Second-quarter output from continuing operations, excluding
Libya, was 1.595 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed),
an increase of 39,000 boed compared with the same period a year
ago.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Alden Bentley)