ConocoPhillips quarterly profit higher on asset sales

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Jan 30 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. oil company without refining operations, on Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit rose, helped by the sale of its Algerian business and other assets.
Profit in the quarter was $2.5 billion, or $2.00 per share, compared with $1.4 billion, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.
Oil and gas output was 1.518 million barrels oil equivalent per day, down from 1.607 million boepd in the 2012 fourth quarter.
Earlier this month, Conoco said its fourth-quarter production from continuing operations would be lower than expected as severe weather in parts of the United States and the North Sea hampered operations.
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
* Enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc. whereby solaris is to acquire operating assets of Migme in a scrip based transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.