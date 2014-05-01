UPDATE 2-ConocoPhillips profit flat, beats estimates on higher prices, output

(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
May 1 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S.
independent oil and gas company, reported a flat quarterly
profit on Thursday that beat expectations on higher prices and
output from North American shale and growth in its Canadian
oilsands projects.
"Higher commodity prices definitely helped Conoco," said
Brian Youngberg, analyst at Edward Jones in Saint Louis. "Their
growth focus on the Eagle Ford and Bakken oil continue to
benefit the company as they try diversify away form natural
gas."
Conoco, which shed its refining operations in 2012, is
investing heavily to drill in rock formations like the Eagle
Ford in south Texas, where returns are higher and projects have
less risk.
The company earned a profit of $2.1 billion, or $1.71 per
share, in the three months through March 31, little changed from
the $2.1 billion, or $1.73 a share, it earned a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items related to storage and
transportation agreements, Conoco had a profit of $1.81 a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit, excluding
items, of $1.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Conoco were up 1.12 percent at $75.14 in premarket
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The "main driver" that helped Conoco beat earnings estimates
was higher-than expected prices for the Houston company's
oilsands bitumen and natural gas production in the lower 48
states, energy-focused investment bank Tudor Pickering Holt said
in a note to clients.
Conoco realized an average price of $56.47 per barrel for
its bitumen in the first quarter, up sharply from $39.23 a
barrel a year ago, according to company data.
Output from the Eagle Ford and Bakken Shale in North Dakota
hit peak daily rates in the quarter, said Conoco.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Bernadette Baum)