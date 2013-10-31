版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 31日

ConocoPhillips profit jumps as oil, natural gas prices rise

Oct 31 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil company, reported a 39 percent increase in quarterly profit, partly driven by higher oil and natural gas prices.

Net income rose to $2.5 billion, or $2 per share in the third quarter, from $1.8 billion, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

