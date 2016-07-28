Oil company ConocoPhillips reports bigger quarterly loss

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips reported a bigger quarterly loss as crude prices stayed low, and the company further lowered its capital budget.
ConocoPhillips's net loss widened to $1.07 billion, or 86 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $179 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company reduced its capital budget to $5.5 billion from $5.7 billion. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production