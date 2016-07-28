Oil company ConocoPhillips reports bigger quarterly loss

July 28 U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips reported a bigger quarterly loss as crude prices stayed low, and the company further lowered its capital budget.

ConocoPhillips's net loss widened to $1.07 billion, or 86 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $179 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company reduced its capital budget to $5.5 billion from $5.7 billion. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)