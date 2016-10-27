ConocoPhillips posts smaller Q3 loss on cost, production cuts

Oct 27 U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips reported a smaller quarterly loss as it cut production and operating expenses.

The company's net loss fell to $1.0 billion, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.1 billion, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)