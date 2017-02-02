UPDATE 2-ConocoPhillips loss smaller than expected on higher oil price

(Adds earnings details, share price)
Feb 2 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S.
independent oil producer, reported a smaller-than-expected
quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by higher crude prices and
lower costs.
The results reflected a slow but steady improvement across
the industry as crude prices stabilize after a two-year rout.
Conoco said its cash flow from operations exceeded its
capital spending and dividend payout for a second consecutive
quarter, a positive sign of economic growth.
"Our recent performance highlights the significant changes
we've made as a company to respond to a world of lower and more
volatile commodity prices," Chief Executive Ryan Lance said in a
statement.
The company's reserves of 18 billion barrels of oil
equivalent are profitable at about $40 per barrel,
roughly $17 above current trading prices.
Conoco said its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $35
million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter, from $3.45
billion, or $2.78 per share.
The year-ago quarter included a $2.74 billion charge, while
the latest quarter included a gain of $52 million.
On an adjusted basis, ConocoPhillips reported a loss of 26
cents per share, much smaller than the 42 cents analysts had
estimated, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's total realized price was $32.93 per barrel of
oil equivalent (BOE), 15.4 percent above the year-ago level, it
said on Thursday.
The Houston-based company's operating costs were down 21.5
percent in the fourth quarter.
Excluding Libya, production was marginally down at 1.59
million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
ConocoPhillips said its production in the first quarter of
2017 would be between 1.54 million-1.58 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
Shares of Conoco fell 0.9 percent to $48.08 in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru and Ernest Scheyder
in Houston; Editing by Bernadette Baum)