BRIEF-Conoco is marketing its interest in Rosneft's Polar Lights project-CEO

METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
HOUSTON, July 31 ConocoPhillips : * CEO says supports U.S. crude and condensate exports, but says condensate
exports solve only a small problem * CEO says damage assessment phase in venezuela arbitration case likely to take
a year * CFO says its midstream assets are currently not sizable enough for an mlp * CEO says it has put its interest in rosneft's polar lights project on the
market
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.