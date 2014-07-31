版本:
BRIEF-Conoco is marketing its interest in Rosneft's Polar Lights project-CEO

HOUSTON, July 31 ConocoPhillips : * CEO says supports U.S. crude and condensate exports, but says condensate

exports solve only a small problem * CEO says damage assessment phase in venezuela arbitration case likely to take

a year * CFO says its midstream assets are currently not sizable enough for an mlp * CEO says it has put its interest in rosneft's polar lights project on the

market
