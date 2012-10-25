BRIEF-Conoco sees 2012 spending of $15.5 bln-$16 bln

HOUSTON Oct 25 ConocoPhillips : * CEO says expects 2012 spending to be between $15.5 billion to $16 billion * Exec says expects a Q4 peak production rate of 100,000 boe/d in the Eagle

Ford * Exec says sees Q4 oil sands production of 100,000 barrels per day * CEO says marketing some oil sands positions, has had a lot of interest in

surmont * CEO says expects 2013 budget will be similar to 2012 budget